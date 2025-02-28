Referee David Coote banned by Uefa until 2026

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL’S GOVERNING body Uefa has banned ex-Premier League referee David Coote from any officiating activity until June 2026.

Coote, 42, was sacked by Premier League Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) in December after a video emerged showing him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club’s former manager Jurgen Klopp.

A separate video subsequently showed Coote snorting white powder, reportedly during Euro 2024, and PGMOL said the official was in serious breach of his employment contract and his actions made his position “untenable”.

Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body met last week and ruled Coote had violated the basic rules of decent conduct and brought football, and Uefa in particular, into disrepute.

In a January interview Coote came out as gay and said his struggle to hide his sexuality had contributed to bad choices, such as the video about Liverpool and his use of drugs.

He said he was “truly sorry for any offence caused by my actions”.

