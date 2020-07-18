This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 July, 2020
'We deserve to win a trophy' - Luiz revels in redemption as Arsenal upset Man City

The defender was outstanding having endured a nightmare against the same opponents last month.

By AFP Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 11:04 PM
David Luiz in action against Manchester City today.
David Luiz in action against Manchester City today.
Image: Justin Tallis

DAVID LUIZ INSISTS Arsenal’s shock 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals proves they deserve to be contenders for major trophies.

Arsenal defender Luiz enjoyed a sweet moment of redemption as his superb display paved the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double to knock out holders City at Wembley.

Luiz was lambasted after giving away a goal before being sent off for conceding a penalty in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at City in their first game following the coronavirus hiatus.

But the Brazilian kept City at bay in the rematch and Arsenal, through to a record 21st FA Cup final, will play Chelsea or Manchester United in the showpiece on 1 August.

“We have a final to play this season and we will try and win a title for this club because this club deserves to win a trophy,” Luiz told BT Sport.

“It was a great result against one of the best teams in the world. We were humble, we understood the way we had to play and we took the opportunities to score.

“We have to be mature, to understand what level we are in the process.”

Luiz paid tribute to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who out-witted City boss Pep Guardiola with a shrewd game plan, and saluted his team-mates’ fighting spirit.

“We have an amazing coach but we can’t go from zero to 100. We are improving. The spirit was great and I’m happy for the team because they deserve it,” Luiz said.

“All the team defended, it is not just the last line. Everybody has to fight and play every ball 100 percent. It’s part of the process.

“We could do more of this in the game so it would maybe be easier. The other team is miles away in front of us but we were humble so when we play we can hurt the opponent and we did that.”

Asked if he was hurt by the criticism following the defeat at City in June, Luiz – who has since signed a new contract – said: “It is part of the football. I understood that football is about surviving.

“Every day you are going to defend the odd thing. I was working hard every single day after my mistakes. I was humble to work more and to work more for the team.”

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

