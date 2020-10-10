BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 10 October 2020
Advertisement

David McGoldrick ruled out of Wales and Finland games

James McCarthy is also doubtful for tomorrow’s home clash with Ryan Giggs’ side.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 8:49 PM
1 hour ago 3,409 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5229821
David McGoldrick, in action in Bratislava.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
David McGoldrick, in action in Bratislava.
David McGoldrick, in action in Bratislava.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DAVID MCGOLDRICK WILL miss tomorrow’s Uefa Nations League game with Wales and Wednesday’s clash with Finland with an adductor muscle injury. 

The injury further weakens Ireland’s forward ranks for the upcoming games, with Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly back at their clubs in England having been identified as close contacts of a Covid-positive member of the FAI travelling party in Bratislava. 

There has been no fresh call-up to the squad in place of McGoldrick, although Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan – both of whom worked under Stephen Kenny at Dundalk – have been called up in place of Connolly and Idah. 

James McCarthy, meanwhile, is doubtful for tomorrow’s game with the injury that forced him off an hour into Thursday’s defeat to Slovakia. Stephen Kenny intimated McCarthy may feature against Finland even if he is ruled out of tomorrow’s game. 

Ireland have just one point from their opening two Nations League games, and need to win tomorrow if they are to have any hope of topping the group, which would earn promotion to League A and a potential back-door into the play-offs for World Cup qualification. 

While Ireland earned Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off defeat through a wretched 2018 Nations League campaign, the format has been tweaked to allow only group winners the safety net of a play-off to the 2022 World Cup. 

The game will also count toward Ireland’s seeding in the World Cup draw. The draw will be made in December and will the seeding will be organised according to Fifa world ranking. Ireland are currently in pot three, but positive results in their closing Nations League fixtures offer them a chance to clamber to pot two. 

The game will be behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow afternoon, and although Kenny admits the setting and likelihood of rotation does not diminish the game’s importance.

“I’m not going to select my team here, but listen, we have a lot to consider. The players played 120 minutes, but at the same time, every international is very important and every international is significant in the lives of the players, albeit there isn’t a full house because of the current situation.

 “Some may think it dilutes the importance of it, but it shouldn’t, it still should be an occasion in itself, and all the players will want to play.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“All the players are very proud to play for Ireland. They are hurting at the moment, they are hurting after losing the other night. It’s a huge disappointment to lose in the manner that we did because the players were absolutely excellent on the night, so we’ve got to review all of that.

“I’ve spoken about some of the injuries that we have and we will make decisions based on that.” 

Kenny says there are positives to be taken out of the performance in Slovakia, but he cannot escape the bitter taste of defeat. 

“The performance gives an indication of what to expect and to improve on that, but I’m not trying to spin a situation. We were very, very disappointed to lose and that is something that we just have to accept. 

“But the players themselves should be very proud of the performance, they played terrifically well.” 

Republic of Ireland squad vs Wales 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Mark Travers, Caoimhin Kelleher 

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Cyrus Christie, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens, Kevin Long

Midfielders: James McCarthy, Josh Cullen, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, James McClean, Jack Byrne, Jayson Molumby 

Forwards: Daryl Horgan, Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda, Shane Long

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie