McGoldrick and Robinson ruled out of Bulgaria friendly with shoulder and hamstring injuries

The Sheffield United team-mates will return to England for treatment.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 6 Sep 2019, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,419 Views 4 Comments
McGoldrick (shoulder) and Robinson (hamstring) will miss next week's friendly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BOTH DAVID MCGOLDRICK and Callum Robinson have been ruled out of Ireland’s friendly with Bulgaria on Tuesday night.

McGoldrick was the hero for the Boys in Green with a late 85th-minute equaliser against Switzerland which helped secure a crucial point at the Aviva Stadium.

The 31-year-old was brought off to a standing ovation in the final minutes, however the FAI have confirmed McGoldrick aggravated a shoulder injury and will return to England for further treatment.

Robinson played an hour up front against Switzerland on Thursday but will also report to Sheffield United after picking up a hamstring strain which saw the forward replaced in the second half.

“Both David and Callum won’t be coming back in when the squad report back to the Castleknock Hotel on Sunday,” Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said, adding that he did not plan to call up any players to replace the pair.

“David came into camp with a shoulder injury but was determined to play against Switzerland and what a game he had. He was brilliant from start to finish and capped off a great performance with a first Ireland goal that was no more than he deserved.”

The remaining 22 players in the Ireland squad have been given time off until Sunday afternoon. Those who started against Switzerland took part in a pool recovery session this morning, while the rest of the players undertook a training session at Abbotstown.

“Callum felt his hamstring in the second half of the game so it is best now that he also goes back to Sheffield United for treatment,” McCarthy added. “There are a few other bumps and bruises about the place but we will see how everyone feels after their short break over the weekend and take it from there on Sunday.”

