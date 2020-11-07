BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

David McGoldrick scores but new-look Chelsea stroll to easy win over the Blades

The Irish international put Sheffield United into an early lead before Lampard’s side clicked into gear to win 4-1.

By AFP Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 7:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,253 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5259505
Chelsea's Thiago Silva celebrates his side's third goal this evening.
Image: PA
Chelsea's Thiago Silva celebrates his side's third goal this evening.
Chelsea's Thiago Silva celebrates his side's third goal this evening.
Image: PA

FRANK LAMPARD’S CHELSEA moved to within a point of the Premier League summit with a 4-1 win over Sheffield United as the big-spending Blues’ fine form continued.

After an underwhelming start to the campaign, Chelsea’s €289 million investment in the transfer window is beginning to bear fruit as a fourth consecutive win in all competitions moved them up to third in the table.

Three of the new signings, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner scored, while another Hakim Ziyech won man-of–the-match for two assists.

Sheffield United remain rooted to the foot of the table without a win this season and just like in defeat at Liverpool two weeks ago, they failed to build on a dream start from David McGoldrick’s opener.

A cleverly-worked corner caught Chelsea off guard as George Baldock’s cross was turned goalward by Sander Berge and McGoldrick flicked the ball past Edouard Mendy to remind Irish fans what they will be missing as he has called time on his international career.

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league-stamford-bridge Irish internationals David McGoldrick and John Egan celebrate United's opener. Source: PA

That was the first goal Mendy had conceded in the Premier League and ended Chelsea’s run of five straight clean sheets as Lampard has focused on ending the dreadful defensive record that blighted his first season in charge.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tammy Abraham had initially been one of the casualties of the backing Lampard was given in the transfer market, but has won his place in the side in recent weeks with Werner moving out to the left.

The England international turned home Mateo Kovacic’s cut-back for his fourth goal of the season to restore parity on 23 minutes and Chelsea never looked back.

Werner smashed against the crossbar after Aaron Ramsdale could only parry a dangerous Ziyech free-kick.

However, Chris Wilder’s men did not learn their lesson as from another Ziyech set-piece, Chilwell bundled the ball in off his hip.

Ramsdale turned another Chilwell effort behind before half-time, but it seemed only a matter of time until Chelsea killed the game off as they dominated the second-half.

The hosts had to wait until 13 minutes from time for the third with Ziyech’s wicked free-kick delivery again creating havoc. This time the Moroccan picked out Silva to flick home his first Chelsea goal.

Moments later, Werner was put through on goal from Ziyech’s defence-splitting pass, but the German hit the woodwork for the second time when his lob over Ramsdale came back off the post.

The German international was not to be denied an eighth goal since his move from RB Leipzig on 80 minutes when he hammered the ball past Ramsdale.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie