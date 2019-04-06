Sheffield United leapfrog Leeds into second thanks to McGoldrick winner against Preston

DAVID MCGOLDRICK WAS the hero for Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon with a first-half winner against Preston North End to send the Blades soaring into second place in the Championship.

The 31-year-old received a standing ovation at the Aviva Stadium a fortnight ago after being named man-of-the-match for an impressive display up front during Ireland’s 1-0 Euro 2020 qualifying victory against Georgia.

McGoldrick has been enjoying a stand-out campaign for Sheffield this season since arriving from Ipswich Town last July, with Saturday’s strike his 13th Championship goal so far this season.

He broke the deadlock just past the hour-hour mark, firing home a loose ball following a corner swung into the box.

Preston had three Ireland internationals on display at Deepdale during the 1-0 defeat, with Sean Maguire, fit-again Alan Browne and Callum Robinson all in action on Saturday.

Saturday’s win sees Sheffield leapfrog Leeds United into second place, after Marcelo Bielsa’s men fell 1-0 away to Birmingham — his side now trailing league leaders Norwich by seven points.

James Collins also found the back of the net for Luton Town earlier today. The striker received his first senior international call-up last month after being called into Mick McCarthy’s provisional squad for Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

He opened the scoring during League One leaders Luton’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool, however the 28-year-old was later sent off after receiving two yellow cards in two minutes during the second half at Kenilworth Road.

