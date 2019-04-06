This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 6 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheffield United leapfrog Leeds into second thanks to McGoldrick winner against Preston

The 31-year-old continued his fine form after being named man-of-the-match in Ireland’s defeat of Georgia.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 5:07 PM
52 minutes ago 1,176 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4580254
McGoldrick battles for possession with Darnell Fisher.
Image: Dave Thompson
McGoldrick battles for possession with Darnell Fisher.
McGoldrick battles for possession with Darnell Fisher.
Image: Dave Thompson

DAVID MCGOLDRICK WAS the hero for Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon with a first-half winner against Preston North End to send the Blades soaring into second place in the Championship.

The 31-year-old received a standing ovation at the Aviva Stadium a fortnight ago after being named man-of-the-match for an impressive display up front during Ireland’s 1-0 Euro 2020 qualifying victory against Georgia.

McGoldrick has been enjoying a stand-out campaign for Sheffield this season since arriving from Ipswich Town last July, with Saturday’s strike his 13th Championship goal so far this season.

He broke the deadlock just past the hour-hour mark, firing home a loose ball following a corner swung into the box.

Preston had three Ireland internationals on display at Deepdale during the 1-0 defeat, with Sean Maguire, fit-again Alan Browne and Callum Robinson all in action on Saturday.

Saturday’s win sees Sheffield leapfrog Leeds United into second place, after Marcelo Bielsa’s men fell 1-0 away to Birmingham — his side now trailing league leaders Norwich by seven points.

James Collins also found the back of the net for Luton Town earlier today. The striker received his first senior international call-up last month after being called into Mick McCarthy’s provisional squad for Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

He opened the scoring during League One leaders Luton’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool, however the 28-year-old was later sent off after receiving two yellow cards in two minutes during the second half at Kenilworth Road.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie