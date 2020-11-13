McInerney ruled out of Clare's clash with Wexford after red card appeal is rejected

DAVID MCINERNEY HAS been ruled out of Clare’s All-Ireland SHC qualifier clash with Wexford tomorrow after having his appeal against a one-game ban rejected.

The Clare Echo reports that McInerney’s appeal was unsuccessful following his red card for an off-the-ball incident with Mark Kavanagh during the Banner’s defeat of Laois last weekend.

The Tulla clubman will be absent on Saturday as Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald renews theur rivalry with an All-Ireland quarter-final place up for grabs.

Lohan was optimistic that McInerney’s suspension would be rescinded, remarking after the game: “I didn’t see the incident myself but I spoke to David at half-time. He was jostling, as fellas jostle, and it was the linesman on the far side that made the call.

“Very disappointed. I thought the game was played in an excellent spirit with players working hard.”

His absence at midfield may require the Banner to withdraw Tony Kelly further outfield, taking another option from an already depleted attack.

