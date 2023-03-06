David Meyler returns to Hull as U15s coach

DAVID MEYLER HAS joined Hull’s academy as an U15s coach.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder earned two promotions to the Premier League with Hull and also helped the Tigers reach their first ever FA Cup final.

Advertisement

Meyler will continue to coach Republic of Ireland U17s on top of his new role.

“I had been in touch with Richard Naylor and Matt Hare about coming in and this opportunity came about and I am delighted to be on board and get coaching,” said the Cork native.

“I coach with the Republic of Ireland U17s. That is done through the international breaks and I wanted to get more hands on and be coaching more regularly.

“Hull City as a football club have been very good to me over the years. I had many successes here and if I can go into the academy and start helping out young lads who can develop and go into the first-team then that would be brilliant.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“The U15s is a really important phase I find in their development, because this is the point where they need to work extremely hard if they want to progress to the U18s.

“There are some really good players in that age group and if I can help them in their footballing journey, it would be brilliant for myself, the academy and the club, because when I look at Hull City as a club from when I played here, we should get more and more players through.

“They’ve had great success very recently, but you want to see more. They have the facilities, the coaching staff and I certainly think we need to push on and progress players through the academy because I think we can.”