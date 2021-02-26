BE PART OF THE TEAM

Moyes responds to reports linking him to vacant Celtic job

The West Ham boss says he has no intention of leaving to replace Neil Lennon in Glasgow.

By Press Association Friday 26 Feb 2021, 3:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,468 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5366574
Hammers boss David Moyes.
Image: PA
Hammers boss David Moyes.
Hammers boss David Moyes.
Image: PA

DAVID MOYES INSISTS he has no intention of leaving West Ham having guided them to fourth in the Premier League.

Neil Lennon’s departure from Celtic has led to the Scot being linked with a return to Parkhead, where he began his playing career.

Moyes has a clause in his contract which should see it automatically extended beyond this season, while co-owner David Sullivan is expected to offer him an improved deal.

The 57-year-old said: “I’ve got no intentions of going anywhere. I’ve already spoken to David Sullivan, we’re up to date and things are quietly ticking along.

“I don’t want anything to get in the way of what we’re doing just now. I’m not going to come out and say I’m signing a big contract or doing anything else that in any way might change things around. I just really want to go about the job and try and be professional.

“I am really happy here, I enjoy the people I work with and there has been great improvement on and off the field here at West Ham.

“I’m hoping to continue making them better and hopefully we can start to sustain the level of league position that we’re in at the moment.

“The truth is that I’ve got something that if we finish, I think it’s above 13th, where automatically it kicks in anyway if I choose – it’s still my choosing.

“As I said, there’s no big panic, and I don’t feel under any pressure with it. I don’t want anybody at the club or anybody else to feel under pressure by it because we’ll get it sorted.”

The turnaround at West Ham, who were in the bottom three this time last year, has been so remarkable that Moyes will be in the running to be named manager of the year.

But the Hammers travel to leaders Manchester City on Saturday and Moyes said: “There is only one candidate and that is Pep Guardiola because he is top of the league.

“Man City look as if they have the best chance of winning the Champions League this year. Everybody is sure they’re going to win the league.”

michail-antonio-file-photo Michail Antonio. Source: PA

Meanwhile, Moyes says Michail Antonio should not give up hope of an England call-up.

The 30-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in 33 matches since being deployed as a lone striker, has yet to win a Three Lions cap and is understood to be weighing up a switch of allegiance to Jamaica.

Moyes said: “I am still holding out that Mick will play for England and may have the chance to be selected, and if he scores lots of goals that might be an opportunity.

“But if he chose to go for Jamaica I would certainly not say no to that, that would be his decision.”

Read next:

