David Moyes under pressure at West Ham after Newcastle ‘spanking’

DAVID MOYES ADMITTED his job could be on the line after West Ham’s 5-1 humiliation at home to Newcastle.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton both scored twice, along with Alexander Isak, as West Ham’s defence suffered a collective meltdown at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were still in the game when Kurt Zouma’s header made it 2-1 at half-time.

But awful mistakes by Nayef Aguerd – just 21 seconds into the second half – and Lukasz Fabianski gifted further goals to Wilson and substitute Isak before Joelinton helped himself to number five.

“I’m really disappointed,” said Moyes. “We gave away a terrible first and second goal, but not as bad as the third and fourth. That makes it difficult.

“At 2-1 at half-time I’m saying we’re right in the game, then 20 seconds later we’d given ourselves a mountain to climb.

“Anyone can make an individual mistake as a defender but we got two tonight which was a real shock.

“As manager you always have to front up. I’m a big boy, I’ve left jobs at other times in the past and if that happens I’ll have to go with that.

“But I really like my job here, I’ve enjoyed my time here greatly and I really hope we’ve got a couple of big days ahead in the future. But we’ve been given a spanking tonight.”

Wilson’s goals took his tally to 12 in 13 meetings with the Hammers, meaning only Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen have netted more times against them in the Premier League.

“It’s tradition now,” the striker told Sky Sports. “Sometimes you have teams you enjoy playing against. You have a feeling you’re going to score.”

"I might've walked out tonight as well." ❌



David Moyes says he has "no doubt" the West Ham owners remain behind him. ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/7JaXhaFN8K — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 5, 2023

Elsewhere last night, Erik ten Hag was pleased to see Manchester United return to the standards he demands in Wednesday’s narrow Premier League win against Brentford.

Sunday’s meek 2-0 defeat at top-four rivals Newcastle led the players to have a frank discussion in the St James’ Park dressing room following what Luke Shaw called an “unacceptable” display.

Ten Hag agreed with the left-back that the Magpies had more determination, passion and desire in a result that United bounced back from three days later at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford’s first-half strike proved the difference in a 1-0 victory over the Bees – a night that may not live long in the memory but provided a much-needed shot in the arm.

“Very important win I would say,” boss Ten Hag said. “Of course, when you lose after the international break, you have to bounce back, so we did and I think it was a good performance as well.

“In the second half when we didn’t get a second goal it was more of a battle, but then saw the determination, the passion and the desire that I missed on Sunday.

“I think this is the standards we have to bring in every game. It’s not acceptable what we did on Sunday. We know that. This is not United, this is not the standards from United, so, yes, there were several things I was happy with.”

This was only Brentford’s second defeat in 17 top-flight matches and United’s fourth win in 10 Premier League games – a result that propelled Ten Hag’s team back into the Champions League places.