Friday 25 October, 2019
23-year-old jockey David Mullins suffers spinal fracture after fall in Thurles

The Kilkenny man was air-lifted to hospital in Cork yesterday.

By Sean Farrell Friday 25 Oct 2019, 11:34 AM
52 minutes ago
File photo: Mullins pictured in Goresbridge, Kilkenny, this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo: Mullins pictured in Goresbridge, Kilkenny, this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JOCKEY DAVID MULLINS has suffered a fracture to his clavicle and his T12 thoracic vertebrae following a heavy fall in racing at Thurles yesterday.

The 23-year-old, a nephew of trainer Willie Mullins, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital after falling from Lean And Keen. This morning, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh revealed the extent of Mullins’ injuries and said that he will undergo surgery.

Yesterday, the IHRB said ‘David was alert, speaking and moving all limbs’ and Dr Pugh today added:

“David is very grateful for all the well-wishes and also to (ICRR air ambulance) and (Order of Malta paramedics).”

Sean Farrell
