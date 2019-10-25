23-year-old jockey David Mullins suffers spinal fracture after fall in Thurles

JOCKEY DAVID MULLINS has suffered a fracture to his clavicle and his T12 thoracic vertebrae following a heavy fall in racing at Thurles yesterday.

The 23-year-old, a nephew of trainer Willie Mullins, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital after falling from Lean And Keen. This morning, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh revealed the extent of Mullins’ injuries and said that he will undergo surgery.

Yesterday, the IHRB said ‘David was alert, speaking and moving all limbs’ and Dr Pugh today added:

Update from @ihrb_ie Senior Medical Officer Dr Jennifer Pugh:



"David Mullins has fractured his clavicle & thoracic vertebrae(T12) & will undergo surgery. David is very grateful for all the well-wishes & also to @ICRROfficial @OrderofMaltaIRL & Medical Staff."



📸Caroline Norris pic.twitter.com/pBMGOGf1ZB — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) October 25, 2019 Source: IHRB /Twitter

“David is very grateful for all the well-wishes and also to (ICRR air ambulance) and (Order of Malta paramedics).”