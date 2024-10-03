Advertisement
David Skinns [file photo]. Alamy Stock Photo
History Books

Power six off the lead as England's Skinns fires 60 to set course record at PGA event

England’s David Skinns carded a 12-under 60 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
9.19pm, 3 Oct 2024
LAST UPDATE | 52 mins ago

ENGLAND’S DAVID SKINNS fired a course-record 12-under par 60 on Thursday to grab the lead at the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 42-year-old Briton, ranked 149th in the world, missed a nine-foot par putt on his final hole, the par-4 ninth at Mississippi’s Country Club of Jackson, to miss out on a 59.

Séamus Power is six shots off the lead after carding an impressive six-under 66 which included seven birdies, three of which were between the fourth and sixth holes.

“It’s hard not to be a little bit disappointed because how many nine-footers are you going to get to shoot 59?” Skinns said. “I’m sure I’m not going to get many.

“I really want to just look back on how kind of in control mentally I felt, how I kept attacking. Wasn’t really thinking about the future at all, which is kind of the thing I’m going to take away from today.”

Skinns, seeking his first PGA victory, opened at 10 with back-to-back birdies, added birdies at 14-17 and the second through fifth holes then added birdies at seven and eight.

“It was just one of those dream days where I was never really in a bad spot,” Skinns said. “Those are the ones that you turn around and you’re 7-under, you’re like, wow, I didn’t feel like I did too much. Great to see a couple go in that maybe some days don’t.”

Skinns settled for a career-low round and took his missed chance for 59 in stride.

“Just broke way more than I thought,” Skinns said. “But there were a lot out there I got right, so I’m going to focus on the ones I got right.”

– © AFP 2024

AFP
