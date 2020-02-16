This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Let's not pass that motion. I hope delegates don't go near it' - Fitzgerald slams black card for hurling

The Wexford boss says the game doesn’t need the rule.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 5:46 PM
41 minutes ago 1,479 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5009351
Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald does not want the black card in hurling.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS slammed the idea of bringing the black card rule into hurling, insisting that the game is “pretty good” in its current format.

The GAA Congress will consider the potential introduction of the sanction when they meet on the weekend of 28/29 February. It would see the offending player go to the sin-bin for 10 minutes, for the purpose of reducing cynical play in the game.

But the Wexford boss is unequivocal in his opposition to the rule coming into hurling.

“Let’s not pass that motion, no matter what the story is,” he told RTÉ Sport after his side’s league win over Kilkenny today.

We don’t need that. And I really, really, hope the delegates don’t go near that motion.”

Dublin defender Chris Crummey recently spoke out against the possible arrival of the black card, adding that he suspects issues like time-wasting could arise from the rule.

Fitzgerald says the game doesn’t need any changes and is in good condition as it is.

“The game is pretty good. Let it flow, let it go. If something is sinister, blow it. Let’s not go making many changes.”

In conversation with Brian Carthy, Fitzgerald also expressed his concerns about the club-only month in April where players return to their clubs, and the inter-county schedule is put on hold.

“We give our club back to the club for four weeks,” the Clare native began.

“Normally then I would go away for a week after that, which the boys love. We’re not allowed do it.

Absolutely crazy. You’re punishing a county that is giving their players back for four weeks. And we don’t take them. We give them back for the four weeks and I think that’s crazy.

“There’s certain things I think need to be talked out with county managers and county players about what’s the best.

“If you’re helping your club, you should be rewarded in a certain way, that’s what I’m saying.”

GAA Director-General Tom Ryan recently outlined his concerns about the expenses involved in running inter-county teams, saying it is “unsustainable” in the organisation’s 2019 financial report.

When asked about Wexford’s spending situation, Fitzgerald replied:

“I think Derek Kent [Wexford GAA chairman] will tell you, I would meet him every so often about our budgets. We try our very best to be as organised and as professional as we can.

“But we know our budgets, we try and stick to them. All I can worry about is what we do in Wexford. And certainly with the chairman and secretary and treasurer, we would chat a lot about our budgets. 

“We just don’t go out and spend – we chat a lot.”

