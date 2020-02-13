Dublin star warns that bringing black card into hurling could lead to time-wasting

DUBLIN DEFENDER CHRIS Crummey has added his name to the growing list of inter-county hurlers who’ve spoken out in opposition to the black card coming into hurling.

On the weekend of 28/29 February, GAA Congress is set to consider the potential introduction of the black card, which will see the offending player sin-binned for a ten-minute period as is the case with football this season.

It aims to stamp out cynical play and the card would be used for a deliberate pull down, a deliberate trip, deliberately colliding with an opponent after the ball has been played away or remonstrating in an aggressive manner with a match official.

“Personally, I think there’s no need for it whatsoever,” says Crummey at the launch of Mitsubishi Motors’ official vehicle partnership with Dublin GAA.

“Maybe, I’m saying that as a defender but it never really came into my mind or any of my teammates’ minds in the last year. I’ve only heard about it recently and I think there’s no real need for it.

“I think it might just bring on other issues in the game, for me, I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Crummey was at the announcement of Mitsubishi Motors as Dublin GAA's new official vehicle sponsors. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Many feel that cynicism is creeping into the small ball code, but Crummey disagrees.

“People make fouls in certain stages of the game because they need to for their team, but I don’t think it’s creeping in.

“I don’t think there’s a high level of cynicism that’s popping in over the last year or two, I think it’s been there for years and maybe people are looking from the football end of things and trying to transfer that to hurling.

“Sometimes that doesn’t necessarily work. From a player’s point of view, I don’t think it’s needed and it might bring on other issues such as time-wasting if a fella’s off the pitch for ten minutes.”

One rule he would like to see introduced is the awarding of two points for a sideline cut that goes over the bar, which is also one of the motions going forward to Congress.

“We seen how good it was the other day with Mark Coleman in the Fitzgibbon (Cup semi-final),” he said.

Dublin two points on the board after their opening two games. Mattie Kenny’s side responded to a poor performance on the first day out against Kilkenny by defeating Laois on their last outing.

“It’s a tough one to explain, we were just really flat on the day,” says Crummey of the loss to the Cats, who played with 14 men for more than half of the game.

“We were disappointed with our performance levels and we had an honest chat as players and management and we felt we had to put it right against Laois. I thought it improved significantly against Laois, and it will have to improve more in the latter stages.”

They take on Carlow on Saturday in Netwatch Cullen Park. Crummey says the Sky Blues are striving to tap into the level of performance that saw them dump out Galway in the Leinster championship last summer, prior to their shock defeat to Laois.

“That’s exactly what we’re aiming for. We’ve another block in the league to come with three important matches that we’re hoping to built our performance levels going into hopefully the latter stages of the league into the championship.

“There’s such a buzz within our group. I’ve never seen our panel as strong as it is now, we have the full Cuala contingent and other lads back in and also an element of younger lads in our team.

“So our panel is in a brilliant position and we know that if we get the performance right, which we’ve proven over the last few years, that it’s about beating anybody. It’s just about getting the consistency level in the performance.

“We’re striving for it but I think every team is striving for it at this stage and we’re just really looking forward to it I think we’re in a brilliant position.

“I think the familiarity with having the management there for a second year, obviously Pat (Gilroy) left after year one and Mattie came in late, it’s great having that familiarity with management to build on the systems we have in place, and I think that bodes well for the rest of the year. ”

