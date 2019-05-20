This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Davy Fitz: 'We’re definitely right up there with any of the best teams in Leinster'

Wexford let a victory slip at the death of yesterday’s Leinster SHC clash against Dublin.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 20 May 2019, 12:05 AM
50 minutes ago 807 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4642707

Sean Moran celebrates scoring a goal Sean Moran celebrates scoring his goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

ONLY FOR SEAN Moran’s injury-time equaliser, Dublin were almost certainly out of the race to finish inside the top three in the Leinster hurling pecking order.

After defeat to Kilkenny last weekend, another loss to Wexford yesterday would have significantly reduced their chances of progressing to the All-Ireland series.

But the Cuala defender’s goal five minutes into injury-time – a 21m free that bounced into the net past Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning and the seven defenders behind him on the line – kept Dublin’s interests in the championship alive. Just about.

“It hit the ground,” said Davy Fitzgerald. “If you do hit the ground, anything is liable to happen. It’s fair tough from our point of things, it was gone over 40 minutes (in the second-half).

“Mark was out front. Mark was there. He knows himself. He’ll be disappointed. It doesn’t matter who’s behind him, he was at the pitch of it and you want your best shot-stopper and he’s one of the best in the country without a shadow of a doubt.

“He’s actually bulling, he thinks he should have stopped it by a mile. I wouldn’t blame that there was seven in there – it didn’t matter. If it was hit away from Mark and we had someone else, fine. But it wasn’t.

“In fairness, Fergal (Horgan) did a decent enough job on it. I do find it hard to find out what five minutes (stoppage-time) was in the second-half, that’s being totally honest. Maybe three, three and a bit, but that’s the way it goes.”

The sides went in level at 0-11 apiece at the break. Both sides shot eight wides each in the first period, but Wexford were more reliant on Lee Chin’s pinpoint accuracy from frees.

Shaun Murphy had tied down Danny Sutcliffe in midfield, chipping in with three points of his own, while Conor McDonald clipped over two glorious sideline cuts, but their attack hadn’t quite clicked into gear.

Instead, Dublin dominated the 20 minutes after the restart to lead by 0-20 to 0-15 and Mattie Kenny’s side looked primed to power home.

“They were getting the ball easily, I thought we were panicking a small bit. We had said at half-time what we wanted to do but we just weren’t doing it. We weren’t running at them enough and committing to the runs. 

Davy Fitzgerald Davy Fitzgerald during Wexford's warm-up. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We seemed a small bit flat at times looking at them today. There didn’t seem to be much energy. You’re looking out 12, 13 minutes into the second half and you’re wondering, ‘Jesus, where are we going to get a bolt of energy from?’

“The next thing, we got it and off we went,” he added. “Then when one or two of them came off for us, I thought we did a bit better.”

Wexford forced a way back into the game through old-fashioned hard work. 

Their forwards turned over a Dublin short-passing move out of defence, with Eoghan O’Donnell’s stick-pass intercepted by Jack O’Connor. He slalomed his way forward and fed Liam Og McGovern for the first goal.

Eight minutes later, another turnover and another goal. This time from the stick of rising star Rory O’Connor, leaving Wexford three in front.

“I’d say Dublin were sitting pretty happy at half-time and they were sitting even happier with 15 minutes gone in the second half.

“I thought we showed tremendous character. The way we played there for 20 minutes, I don’t think any team around would match us if we play at that intensity, move the ball like we did.”

Fitzgerald described Moran’s 75th-minute goal as “an absolute killer” – but stressed that it didn’t change much from their perspective.

“It’s a killer to get caught in the end . We’d done enough to see that out. I think today will stand to us. We just need to pick them up – they’re actually very down inside there.

Cian Boland and Lee Chin Cian Boland is challenged by Lee Chin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It could have been two points in the bag heading up there and we’d be nearly qualified. But listen, it is what it is. Isn’t it exciting though? I think even in Leinster, you’ll find there’s very little between the teams. That was a very decent game today. 

“It doesn’t make a difference. We still have to win two of our three games, that’s the bottom line. Even after today, that would have still been our way of thinking that we still had to win two of three games.”

Wexford, who unusually start the round-robin with two away ties, play Galway away next weekend before the bye week. They conclude with home games against Kilkenny and Carlow, while Dublin have Carlow (away) and Galway (home) left on the cards.

“We look at this nearly the same as a victory because we came here and got a result,” added Fitzgerald.

“That’s massive. I think all the bookies had us well outsiders today, we were close to 1.5/1 I think someone said today. 

“I can’t understand why they’d write us off like that or put us as underdogs, I think we’re definitely right up there with any of the best teams in Leinster.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie