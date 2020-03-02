Sports streaming giant DAZN to launch in Ireland, and globally, in May

Most of Katie Taylor's future fights will be shown exclusively live on DAZN in Ireland, and not on Sky Sports.

Most of Katie Taylor's future fights will be shown exclusively live on DAZN in Ireland, and not on Sky Sports.

SPORTS STREAMING PLATFORM DAZN will launch in Ireland and the UK on 2 May as part of a global expansion which will make the service available to over 200 countries worldwide.

The first phase of its expansion will focus on boxing, into which the company has invested massive sums in America since launching across the Atlantic in 2018.

Canelo Alvarez — who signed an 11-fight, $365 million deal with the so-called ‘Netflix of sport’ just over two years ago — will compete in DAZN’s first globally available fight on 2 May, likely against England’s Billy Joe Saunders.

DAZN will henceforth have exclusive broadcasting rights over fight cards promoted by Matchroom Boxing USA, Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions.

Matchroom Boxing UK shows will continue to be shown live on Sky Sports, with whom the British branch of Eddie Hearn’s boxing operation have an exclusive TV deal that runs until next summer. Anthony Joshua is a Matchroom UK fighter and, as such, his fights will continue to be broadcast on Sky Sports or Sky Sports Box Office until then at least.

Ireland’s Katie Taylor, however, is a Matchroom USA fighter, and so with the majority of her future fights set to take place on Matchroom shows Stateside, she will fight predominantly on DAZN and not on Sky.

A Canelo fight shown on the DAZN app.

Irish viewers are set to pay a monthly fee of somewhere between €5 and €6 to avail of the service.

“Fighters such as Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, as well as Ireland’s Olympic champion and two-weight world champion Katie Taylor, will be part of a robust year-round portfolio of premium fights and original programming on the new service,” said DAZN in a statement.

The company’s chairman, John Skipper said: “Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events. Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world’s most popular athletes and we’ll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come.”

Cash-rich DAZN’s introduction to the UK market will likely see them eventually compete with Sky and BT Sport for the rights to other sporting events, such as the Premier League and Champions League which the streaming service already broadcasts in several other countries.

It’s understood they will also compete with BT for the prospective trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder this summer despite Fury’s association with BT.

For starters, in addition to live sporting events, DAZN will offer an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming such as 40 DAYS, The Making Of and ONE NIGHT.

The DAZN app will be available globally on most internet-connected devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.