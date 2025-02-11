The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
DCU rally to overcome UCC and book Fitzgibbon Cup final place
DCU 1-20
UCC 1-16
Paul Keane reports from SETU Carlow
DCU BOOKED THEIR place in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final with a four-point success tonight over UCC.
Donal Shirley’s second-half goal proved crucial in setting up a place in Saturday’s decider for DCU.
UCC were ahead narrowly, 1-10 to 0-12, at half-time thanks to Fionn Coleman’s goal but were overhauled in the second half.
More to follow…
