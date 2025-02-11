DCU rally to overcome UCC and book Fitzgibbon Cup final place

DCU 1-20

UCC 1-16

Paul Keane reports from SETU Carlow

DCU BOOKED THEIR place in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final with a four-point success tonight over UCC.

Donal Shirley’s second-half goal proved crucial in setting up a place in Saturday’s decider for DCU.

UCC were ahead narrowly, 1-10 to 0-12, at half-time thanks to Fionn Coleman’s goal but were overhauled in the second half.

⌛ 44 nóim #GAABeo@ucc_gaa 1-13 (16)@DCUDocEirGAA 1-16 (19)



CÚL! Báite san eangach ag Donal Shirley 👌



The midfielder drives through to bury it to the net for DCU 🙌



🥎 BEO ANOIS - 🔗 https://t.co/uo1DOzVcYC@ElectricIreland #FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/dbqgy7bHMc — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 11, 2025

