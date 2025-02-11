Advertisement
More Stories
DCU's Sam Bourke and UCC's Eoin Downey. Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
FreeThird Level

DCU rally to overcome UCC and book Fitzgibbon Cup final place

Four points separated the teams in Carlow.
7.55pm, 11 Feb 2025

DCU 1-20

UCC 1-16

Paul Keane reports from SETU Carlow

DCU BOOKED THEIR place in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final with a four-point success tonight over UCC.

Donal Shirley’s second-half goal proved crucial in setting up a place in Saturday’s decider for DCU.

UCC were ahead narrowly, 1-10 to 0-12, at half-time thanks to Fionn Coleman’s goal but were overhauled in the second half.

More to follow…

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie