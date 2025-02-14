'The fact we've never won has never cost us a thought' - DCU chasing Fitzgibbon glory

THE UNDERDOGS VERSUS the wolves.

That’s the narrative for Saturday’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final as DCU Dochas Éireann, chasing a maiden win, prepare to face 2022 and 2023 champions UL, who carry a snarling wolf on their crest.

It will be a fourth consecutive final for UL Wolves who powered their way to this year’s decider with four big wins, seven goals and an average victory margin of 13 points.

It is also significant that UL defeated DCU back in December in the Division 1 league final, further underlining their title credentials.

But DCU are desperate for a first ever Fitzgibbon triumph to complete a dream double as their football counterparts collected the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup on Wednesday evening.

“History, the fact that we’ve never won, none of that stuff has cost us a thought,” said DCU manager Paul Carney. “Obviously we are trying to be the first DCU team to win the Fitzgibbon, and that’s a fact, but we’re ultra focused on our group and what we’re doing.

“We’ve framed it that every game is an opportunity to do something special, as a group, so that’s what we’re really focusing on. It’s about this group as opposed to any bigger picture in terms of what DCU has or hasn’t won in the past.”

Both sides are unbeaten so far though UL topped the four-team Group A with three wins while DCU had a draw and a win in the three-team Group C.

So while UL qualified directly for a semi-final, DCU were forced to face down holders Mary Immaculate College in an epic quarter-final encounter.

They pulled off a terrific two-point win at St Clare’s before similarly dumping out 2020 winners UCC last Tuesday evening in Carlow.

Donal Shirley combined with Offaly counterparts Colin Spain and Sam Bourke for the all-important DCU goal against UCC while players from Carlow, Kildare, Laois and Westmeath also featured.

Former Dublin player Joe Flanagan has been terrific for DCU too, perhaps attracting the attention of new Dubs manager Niall O Ceallachain.

All of which leaves Carney positive about their final chances.

“It was mentioned after the Mary I game, the quarter-final, that we were underdogs,” he said. “To be honest, I wasn’t aware of how we were viewed as such underdogs. But it’s a position we’re happy to be in and I’m certain we’ll go into the final as underdogs. That’s fine, the lads have shown huge character and ability and are happy to be in that role.

“As Padraic Moylan said after the Mary I game, nobody outside of our dressing-room believes in us but we believe in eachother.”

Unsurprisingly, Carney has little interest in talk of DCU being in bonus territory ahead of their trip to the Connacht GAA centre of excellence.

“It’s absolutely not bonus territory,” said the Fingallians clubman. “Our aim going into the competition was to win it, as it should be. We’ve only lost one game this season, the league final against UL. So we don’t see this as bonus territory at all. We’re exactly where we want to be, one step from lifting a trophy we really want.”

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final

DCU Dochas Eireann v University of Limerick – Connacht GAA centre of excellence, 2.45pm (Saturday)

Referee: Johnny Murphy