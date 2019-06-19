This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
De Ligt shouldn't join Man United, says Dutch legend

Netherlands great Ruud Gullit has told the Ajax star not to sign for the English club.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 9:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,655 Views 7 Comments
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.
AJAX STAR Matthijs de Ligt should avoid joining Manchester United this close season, according to Ruud Gullit.

De Ligt, 19, has been linked with numerous European heavyweights, including United, Liverpool and Barcelona, although Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly favourites to sign the centre-back.

Netherlands great Gullit feels his fellow Dutchman should not head to Old Trafford after United missed out on Champions League qualification.

“I don’t think Man United, they don’t play [in the] Champions League,” he said, speaking at the Costa Smeralda Invitational.

I think he wants to play Champions League. So, that’s unfortunate for Man United.

“It’s going to be difficult, a lot of them maybe have a Uefa ban, so there’s a lot that’s going on still. So I hope he makes the right decision for himself.”

De Ligt captained Ajax to a domestic double last season, while they also reached the Champions League semi-finals.

