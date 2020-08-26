This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 August, 2020
'We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department' - Man United's Henderson signs new deal

The 23-year-old, who has been included in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 7:41 PM
Henderson has spent a stint at Sheffield United.
Image: PA
Image: PA

GOALKEEPER DEAN HENDERSON has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Henderson, 23, included in Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad for next month’s Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

The club said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce that Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.”

Henderson made 86 appearances in total for the Blades after joining them in 2018, helping them win promotion to the Premier League and then secure a ninth-placed finish in the top flight last season.

Henderson said: “The faith that the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.”

Henderson, who joined United aged 14, confirmed earlier this month that he would not be staying for a further season with the Blades, who have signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth.

Henderson will compete with Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea for a starting spot at Old Trafford. Argentina’s Sergio Romero is also part of the squad.

Solskjaer said: “We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract. He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person.

“We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad.”

 © – AFP, 2020

