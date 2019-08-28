Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders jailed for 10 weeks for failure to provide breath test

FORMER LIVERPOOL STRIKER Dean Saunders has been jailed for 10 weeks at Chester Magistrates’ Courts after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

He was also banned from driving for 30 months.

Saunders, who is a TV pundit and presenter on radio station TalkSport, was stopped on suspicion of drink-driving by police in Boughton, Chester, on 10 May. He pleaded guilty by letter on Tuesday and was sentenced on Wednesday.

He had initially denied both charges at an earlier hearing.

The former forward lined out on 75 occasions for Wales, and as well as Liverpool represented clubs such as Galatasaray, Derby County and Aston Villa.

He also managed five clubs in the Football League between 2008 and 2015.