Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 13 September 2022
Advertisement

Leinster Rugby confirm appointment of Declan Darcy as performance coach

Darcy was a key member of Jim Gavin’s coaching team during a glittering era of success for the Dublin footballers.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 11:52 AM
12 minutes ago 292 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5864901
Declan Darcy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Declan Darcy.
Declan Darcy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that former Leitrim and Dublin footballer Declan Darcy has joined the province as performance coach.

Darcy worked with the club at various points throughout last season and has now signed up to join Leo Cullen’s backroom team. 

Darcy was a key member of Jim Gavin’s coaching team during a glittering era of success for the Dublin footballers, serving as defence coach between 2013 and 2019, a period which saw the county win an unprecedented five successive All-Ireland SFC titles.

He has been working with Leinster throughout their pre-season preparations, with his appointment now officially confirmed by the province today.

Speaking during a press conference to preview Saturday’s United Rugby Championship season opener against Zebre yesterday, Cullen explained what Darcy’s role will entail. 

“There’s always somebody who has been in that space as a performance coach,” Cullen said.

“What a performance coach is depends sometimes on the individual and the skillset they have. Dec comes from a different code, Gary (Keegan, former Leinster performance coach) worked in high performance, particularly with the boxing. So slightly different skillsets.

“In terms of Declan Darcy coming into us, there’s that little bit of observation around the body language of training.

“Like, coaches are a bit more focused on the actual session itself, the move, the player, blah blah blah, but there are other parts to it… Hugely experienced Declan, as well, in terms of working with a high quality team, a very successful group, the dynamic of a successful group, the continued success of a group, how do you keep reinventing yourselves.

“You can’t go stale, you can’t be the same because players need to be challenged in different ways, coaches need to be challenged in different ways as well.

“We’ve coaches who have come into the group as well, which is hopefully a good thing because it’s fresh voices and then at the start it’s right, are we all on the same page? And that’s the challenge because everyone’s throwing new ideas in.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Leinster also confirmed that Eoghan Hickey has joined as senior performance nutritionist, adding to the high profile summer additions of Seán O’Brien as contact skills coach and Andrew Goodman as attack coach.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie