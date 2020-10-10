Defending champion Sanita Puspure advances to another European final

Sanita Puspure was second in today's semi-final (file pic).

SANITA PUSPURE REMAINS in contention to win a second consecutive European Championship women’s single sculls title.

In a time of 7:37.84, Puspure qualified for tomorrow’s A final in Poznan by finishing in second place behind Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig (7:34.59) in her semi-final.

The 38-year-old, who’s also the reigning world champion, looks set to face stiff competition in her bid to successfully defend her title, with faster semi-final times recorded by four of her opponents for tomorrow’s race.

In total, five Irish boats will be in A finals tomorrow in Poland.

The women’s two crew of Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty advanced by winning their repechage, as did the women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh.

Daire Lynch and Ronan Byrne secured their spot in the men’s double sculls final by finishing third in their semi-final, while Fintan McCarthy went through in second place in the lightweight men’s single.

Lydia Heaphy, who came fourth in the lightweight women’s single repechage, will race in tomorrow’s B final. Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey will do likewise in the lightweight women’s double, having finished fifth in their semi-final.