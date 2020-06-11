This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Alli to miss United clash after being banned over Covid-19 social media post

The Tottenham player has also received a £50,000 fine and been made to attend an educational course.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,721 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5120245
Dele Alli under pressure from Victor Lindelof while playing for Tottenham against Manchester United back in January.
Image: Mike Egerton
Dele Alli under pressure from Victor Lindelof while playing for Tottenham against Manchester United back in January.
Dele Alli under pressure from Victor Lindelof while playing for Tottenham against Manchester United back in January.
Image: Mike Egerton

TOTTENHAM MIDFIELDER DELE Alli has been handed a one-match ban by the Football Association for a social media post mocking coronavirus.

Alli posted a video on Snapchat in early February, before the pandemic took hold, making fun of an Asian man in an airport before promptly deleting the post.

He was charged on 26 February with misconduct and his case has finally been heard, with the FA handing out a one-game suspension, meaning he will miss next Friday’s clash with Manchester United.

The England international has also received a £50,000 fine and been made to attend an educational course.

An FA statement read: “Dele Alli has been suspended for one match with immediate effect, fined £50,000 and must undertake a face-to-face education course following a breach of FA Rule E3.

“The Tottenham Hotspur FC player denied that a social media post breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.

“However, it was subsequently found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission.”

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva received a similar punishment in 2019 over a tweet to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Tottenham are still waiting on the outcome of Eric Dier’s misconduct charge after he climbed into the stands to confront a Spurs supporter following the FA Cup exit to Norwich City in March.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

