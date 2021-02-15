Gordon Elliott rules Delta Work out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy with Delta Work after winning the Savills Steeplechase in December 2019.

DELTA WORK HAS been ruled out of the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup by trainer Gordon Elliott.

The eight-year-old is a multiple Grade One winner and was fifth behind Al Boum Photo in the Cheltenham highlight last March.

He was last seen in action when third to Kemboy in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

However, a problem has emerged since then and Elliott fears it has probably put an end to Delta Work’s campaign.

He said: “Unfortunately, Delta Work has suffered a setback which has shown up since he last ran at Leopardstown.

“It’s going to rule him out of the Gold Cup and probably the rest of the season.”