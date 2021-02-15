BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Gordon Elliott rules Delta Work out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup

The eight-year-old, who was fifth in last year’s Gold Cup, will probably miss the rest of the season.

By Press Association Monday 15 Feb 2021, 1:17 PM
41 minutes ago 370 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5354974
Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy with Delta Work after winning the Savills Steeplechase in December 2019.
Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy with Delta Work after winning the Savills Steeplechase in December 2019.
Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy with Delta Work after winning the Savills Steeplechase in December 2019.

DELTA WORK HAS been ruled out of the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup by trainer Gordon Elliott.

The eight-year-old is a multiple Grade One winner and was fifth behind Al Boum Photo in the Cheltenham highlight last March.

He was last seen in action when third to Kemboy in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

However, a problem has emerged since then and Elliott fears it has probably put an end to Delta Work’s campaign.

He said: “Unfortunately, Delta Work has suffered a setback which has shown up since he last ran at Leopardstown.

“It’s going to rule him out of the Gold Cup and probably the rest of the season.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie