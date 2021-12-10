Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

Super Bowl-winning former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Thomas was part of the team that beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in February of 2016.

By AFP Friday 10 Dec 2021, 9:44 AM
40 minutes ago 1,542 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5625940
Demaryius Thomas pictured in action for the Denver Broncos in 2017.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Demaryius Thomas pictured in action for the Denver Broncos in 2017.
Demaryius Thomas pictured in action for the Denver Broncos in 2017.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER NFL WIDE receiver Demaryius Thomas, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, died on Thursday at the age of 33 after an apparent “medical issue,” US police said.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” a spokesperson for the police department in Roswell, Georgia told US media.

Thomas, a four-time pro-bowler, spent most of his NFL career with the Broncos, where he was part of the team that beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in February of 2016.

He went on to play for the Houston Texans and New York Jets before retiring in June of this year.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken,” the Broncos said in a statement on Twitter.

“Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.”

Broncos wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached Thomas for one season, also posted a tribute on Twitter.

“I’m at a total loss. I’m sick… I’m crying.”

Thomas starred at Georgia Tech before entering the NFL as the 22nd overall draft pick by the Broncos in 2010.

He posted five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Denver from 2012-2016 and was a key receiver during quarterback Peyton Manning’s years with the Broncos.

Thomas finished his career with 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Born on Christmas Day, Thomas was found dead just 16 days shy of his 34th birthday. 

© – AFP, 2021


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie