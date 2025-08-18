Denis Kelly steps down as Tipperary camogie manager

DENIS KELLY HAS stepped down as manager of the Tipperary senior camogie team.

Kelly has been in the role for three years and led Tipp to a Division 1 title in 2024 – a first in 20 years for the Premier County – and a Munster title in 2023.

Tipperary have lost out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in the past two years to Galway, and did so in 2023 to Waterford.

“The commitment and dedication the players showed for the blue and gold jersey was exemplary,” Kelly said, who served as coach of the team before becoming manager in 2023.

Advertisement

“I want to compliment and thank each and every one of my backroom team who gave their utmost to support the players in their quest for glory. I also want to thank the County Board and its officers for all their hard work and support.

“We had great success as a group, we had valuable learnings along the way but most importantly, we made friendships for life on our journey.”