NFL-best Broncos edge Raiders to win seventh in a row

BO NIX THREW a touchdown pass and the Denver Broncos stretched their NFL win streak to seven games by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 on Thursday.

The defensive-dominated victory lifted Denver to an NFL-best record of 8-2 and boosted their lead atop the AFC West division over the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) with their longest win streak since 2015.

The Broncos, whose defenders made six sacks and an interception, improved to 5-0 at home this season with their 10th consecutive win at Mile High Stadium, joining Indianapolis as the only clubs without a home defeat this year.

“We have a really good defense and they showed up again tonight,” Nix said. “We didn’t give them the best of fields at times but they still made plays and kept them out of field goal range.

“They keep winning games for us and getting us the ball back and at some point we have to return to favor.”

The Broncos’ next game, and only contest in the next 23 days thanks to a bye week, will be at home on 16 November against division rival Kansas City (5-4).

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Nix said. “But we’re winning and that’s all that matters.”

Ashton Jeanty’s four-yard touchdown run 11:58 into the game put Las Vegas ahead but defenders dominated from there.

Denver, the NFL leaders in quarterback sacks, brought down the Raiders’ Geno Smith to seize possession on downs near midfield with 5:58 remaining in the second quarter.

On the next play, the Broncos got their first first down of the game and just four plays later, Nix flipped a seven-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin and the hosts pulled level 7-7.

It stretched Nix’s streak of games with a touchdown pass to 18.

The Broncos got a break when J.L. Skinner, using his facemask, blocked a kick by Vegas punter A.J. Cole to put the Broncos at the Raiders 12-yard line, setting up a 32-yard Wil Lutz field goal for a 10-7 Denver lead five seconds before the end of the third quarter.

Kyu Blu Kelly intercepted a Nix pass to set up the Raiders (2-7) at the Denver 45-yard line with 7:16 remaining but Daniel Carlson was wide right on a 48-yard field goal attempt and the Broncos kept the lead with 4:26 remaining.

Denver took the ball and ran out the clock.

A moment of silence was observed before the game for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died Thursday at age 24. Police said he appeared to have taken his own life.