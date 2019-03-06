Wilder ordered to fight Breazeale with Fury rematch off the table

DEONTAY WILDER HAS been ordered to put his WBC World heavyweight title on the line in an all-American fight with Dominic Breazeale.

The door opened for mandatory challenger Breazeale when Tyson Fury opted for a bout with another opponent next rather than a rematch with Wilder.

That twist came after the WBC had instructed Breazeale and Dillian Whyte to do battle for an interim world title.

Breazeale said he would favour a fight with Wilder over Whyte and is now set to get his wish. Whyte, meanwhile, is ranked above Brezeale by the WBC (1 vs 2) but has been seemingly been overlooked for a title shot.

BoxingScene has reported that the Briton is due to sign a lucrative, multi-fight deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and ESPN in the not-too-distant future.

A WBC statement released said: “WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder shall fulfill [sic] his mandatory obligations by fighting Dominic Breazeale next.

“This order constitutes the start of the free negotiations period for Champion Wilder’s mandatory defense of his title.

“If no agreement is reached between the camps, the WBC shall conduct a purse offer ceremony on April 4, 2019 at the WBC Offices in Mexico City, Mexico.”

WBO, WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua consigned Breazeale (20-1, 18KOs) to the only defeat in his career with a seventh-round stoppage in 2016, while Wilder remains undefeated after a controversial draw with Fury last December.

