This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wilder ordered to fight Breazeale with Fury rematch off the table

The WBC has ordered Wilder to make a mandatory defence of his title with Tyson Fury planning a different route.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 6:31 PM
46 minutes ago 726 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4527523
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

DEONTAY WILDER HAS been ordered to put his WBC World heavyweight title on the line in an all-American fight with Dominic Breazeale.

The door opened for mandatory challenger Breazeale when Tyson Fury opted for a bout with another opponent next rather than a rematch with Wilder.

That twist came after the WBC had instructed Breazeale and Dillian Whyte to do battle for an interim world title.

Breazeale said he would favour a fight with Wilder over Whyte and is now set to get his wish. Whyte, meanwhile, is ranked above Brezeale by the WBC (1 vs 2) but has been seemingly been overlooked for a title shot.

BoxingScene has reported that the Briton is due to sign a lucrative, multi-fight deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and ESPN in the not-too-distant future.

A WBC statement released said: “WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder shall fulfill [sic] his mandatory obligations by fighting Dominic Breazeale next. 

“This order constitutes the start of the free negotiations period for Champion Wilder’s mandatory defense of his title. 

“If no agreement is reached between the camps, the WBC shall conduct a purse offer ceremony on April 4, 2019 at the WBC Offices in Mexico City, Mexico.”

WBO, WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua consigned Breazeale (20-1, 18KOs) to the only defeat in his career with a seventh-round stoppage in 2016, while Wilder remains undefeated after a controversial draw with Fury last December.

- Omni

Paddy Barnes and Rio 2016 Russian rival Nikitin join Conlan on St Patrick’s Day card at MSG

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League Last-16
    LIVE: Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League Last-16
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie