Derby sack Paul Warne with Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney early favourites to land job

DERBY COUNTY HAVE sacked manager Paul Warne on Friday after an eight-game losing streak saw the Rams sink into the Championship relegation zone.

Warne, who took charge in September 2022, led Derby to promotion from League One last season.

But after a promising start to the campaign, a winless run since St Stephen’s Day has put them on course for an immediate return to the third tier.

Derby are two points adrift of safety with 16 games to play.

“No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won’t,” said the club’s owner David Clowes.

“However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change.”

Former England captains Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney, who previously managed Derby between 2020 and 2022, are among the favourites to take over at Pride Park.

