'Derek would be nothing like Brian' - David Herity on Cody's successor

FORMER KILKENNY HURLER David Herity believes the county have made the right decision to appoint Derek Lyng.

Brian Cody’s former selector and outgoing U20 boss Lyng has been named as the successor in Kilkenny. The six-time All-Ireland winner served as a selector under Cody and led the U20s to an All-Ireland title as manager in 2022.

“Derek would be nothing like Brian,” Herity told OTB AM.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“One of the reasons why he would have been picked to start off as a selector back in 2014 and 2015, where we straight away won two All-Irelands. Derek was brought in. James McGarry was brought in.

“Derek was always seen as one of the lads in the dressing room Brian approached before a match and gave a dig to and said, ‘right get these lads going.’

“He was that kind of lad, along with a Noel Hickey or Henry. He would have ticked a few boxes in what Brian Cody would look for in a player and leader.

“When Derek came in, he was slightly the yin to the yang. James McGarry and Brian Cody would be similar enough in personality, stand-offish. They wouldn’t show a massive amount of emotion or talk to players in that sense. Derek Lyng would’ve been the more friendly type.”

Herity confirmed he has met with the Kildare county board and will continue in his role as manager after they were promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2022. He said Lyng’s first task will be finalising a backroom team.

“I’m not too sure is Michael Rice, Peter Barry and Peter Donovan (involved) they were with him at U20. They haven’t been confirmed yet. That is the big thing Derek has to do first is nail down management.

“Does he bring back Gerry Fitzpatrick the psychologist? Nicky Comerford in S&C? It is really important he doesn’t let some of that expertise there for the last four years slip out the door.”

As for the squad, the former goalkeeper said he expects changes there too.

“It is still seven years, heading into eight, without an All-Ireland. It is time for just that bit of freshness. There are players out there. Even on a simple level, last weekend a match I happened to see, Bennettsbridge vs Dicksboro out in Clara.

“You look at someone like Liam Blackfield or Bill Sheehan. Two random players that happened to be playing on opposite ends of the field.

“Two lads who came in with Brian, Two young lads who stepped away or were asked to step away. Lads like that, big strong physical lads with speed. They are going, ‘there is a chance here now if I impress in the club championship. I am still young enough in my mid-20s.’

“I’m even excited does Colin Fennelly come back in? That could be completely leftfield.”

