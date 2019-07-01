Toal and Talbot take the plaudits as Bohs and Derry play out stalemate

Bohemians 0

Derry City 0

JAMES TALBOT WAS the star man for Bohemians once more as his outstanding double save ensured a share of the points for the Gypsies in the battle of third and fourth at Dalymount Park.

Six points separated third-placed Bohs from Derry City in fourth going into the tie and so it remained as the final whistle blew on an entertaining, but nonetheless goalless, 90 minutes.

There was high drama in front of the travelling fans in the final 20 minutes as a tremendous double save from Republic of Ireland keeper Talbot preceded a howler of a miss from Barry McNamee.

"It was tough, but I thought we dug out real deep."



Derry City defender Eoin Toal talks to @SDawsonSport after his MOTM performance in tonight's 0-0 draw with Bohemian FC at Dalymount Park. #LOI pic.twitter.com/aQSEABl4Rv — eir Sport (@eirSport) July 1, 2019

The Candystripes needed the battle-scarred Eoin Toal and ’keeper Peter Cherrie to be at their best. Cherrie’s stand-out moment came when he kept out Keith Ward’s rasping free kick late on but Keith Long will arguably be the happier manager after securing a point.

The sides traded half-chances early on with Luke Ward-Slater unlucky to see his powerful header clear the bar, while a slick move saw Ciaron Harkin lash over from David Parkhouse’s slick knock-down.

Derry controlled the tempo and play, with their midfield axis of Gerardo Bruna, Greg Sloggett and McNamee swarming their opposite numbers at times, but they couldn’t quite fashion that one clear-cut chance.

The best they could manage was Bruna’s shot just before the break, a rare dart forward from the Argentine anchorman producing a well-hit drive that Talbot did well to hold first-time.

Bohs had a purple patch early in the second half but, gradually, Declan Devine’s side seized the initiative once more with former UCD man Sloggett particularly impressive.

And how the ailing Students could do with Sloggett’s invention, as he cut open the Derry defence with a perfectly-weighted pass and Talbot did well to deny Parkhouse from a tight angle.

The keeper excelled himself once more from the follow-up, at full stretch to deny Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s goalbound shot, but McNamee really should have put the loose ball home from five yards.

Derry sat back late on as they looked happy to take the point, but Ward had other ideas as he arrowed a 35-yard free kick towards the corner and Cherrie did wonderfully to touch it behind.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, James Finnerty, Michael Barker (Paddy Kirk 40), Darragh Leahy; Scott Allardice (Robbie McCourt 58), Conor Levingston, Keith Ward; Luke Wade-Slater, Ryan Graydon (Sam Byrne 85), Ryan Swan.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie; Jamie McDonagh, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist, Ciaran Coll; Greg Sloggett, Gerardo Bruna, Barry McNamee (Aidy Delap 72); Ciaron Harkin, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, David Parkhouse (Darren Cole 79).

Referee: Sean Grant.

