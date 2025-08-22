Derry City edge dramatic encounter in Galway

Galway United 1

Derry City 2

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

A DRAMATIC first half and a breathless ending went the way of Derry City, who edged a tense game in Galway.

The importance of the match for both sides manifested itself in open, attacking football in the first half and caginess in the second, before chaos ensued at the end.

The battle lines were drawn early. United went long to Patrick Hickey and had some joy. The visitors were more patient in their build-up. Michael Duffy and Brandon Fleming combined beautifully on the left.

Yet it was the quality in the Galway ranks that made the first telling intervention. In a moment that captured the class of Jimmy Keohane, he found space in the box, took the ball into his body, turned on it and caressed it into the top corner.

There was class and invention at the other end, too. Duffy and Fleming swung in some superb crosses. United survived a goalmouth scramble, but the pressure eventually told, with Fleming venturing into the box himself and nodding down for Dipo Akinyemi to tuck home.

The equaliser was merited, but United had come close too after being on top for the first 30 minutes.

Brian Maher was alert to make a great save from David Hurley and perhaps crafty to stay down after a collision with Patrick Hickey. Keohane’s header into an open net came to nought with Rob Hennessy’s whistle already gone.

United brought their intensity again in the second. Rob Slevin’s positivity should have been rewarded, but Hickey’s header was unusually tame.

Both teams struggled as the incessant rain made the underfoot conditions tricky. They had to bring Keohane deeper to track the threat on the left and lost something going forward in the process.

Derry had to play the game out with 10 when Jamie Stott received a second yellow.

Maher made a majestic save soon after to keep it at 1-1.

Then a late break by Derry was finished off by Adam O’Reilly after more brilliance from Dipo.

There was time for United to crash off the crossbar, but no more than that.

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan (McGuinness 45), Buckley, Brouder, Slevin, Burns; Keohane, McCarthy (Bolger 70), Hurley; Hickey, Walsh (Sivi 90)

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Bannon (Cann 46), Connolly (Todd 59), Stott, Fleming; Diallo, Winchester (O’ Reilly 82); Whyte (Patton 71), Akinyemi, Duffy

Referee: R Hennessy