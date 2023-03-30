Derry City midfielder named League of Ireland player of the month

DERRY CITY MIDFIELDER Jordan McEneff has been named League of Ireland Player of the Month for February.

The 22-year-old netted twice during the month, on target in the opening night draw away to St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park and then followed up by scoring the second goal a week later in the 2-0 success against Cork City.

McEneff also helped Derry City win the Presidents Cup in February, a victory achieved at home at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium against Shamrock Rovers.

The midfielder joined Derry City in August 2022 after being released from Arsenal, having spent the first half of the season on loan with Shelbourne.

Congratulations to Jordan McEneff from @derrycityfc after winning @sseairtricity / @SoccerWritersIr Player of the Month Award!



What a start to the season for the Derry man 👏#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/AXAYB7KH71 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 30, 2023

He finished first in the vote ahead of Bohemians player Adam McDonnell, while St Pat’s Joe Redmond and Drogheda United’s Conor Keeley were both tied for third.

He becomes the second successive Derry City player to land this award, following Cameron McJannet’s win last November. The previous time that happened was in March and April 1997 when Paul Curran and Peter Hutton won in consecutive months.