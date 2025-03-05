Derry City lose appeal over straight red card shown to Carl Winchester

DERRY CITY HAVE lost their appeal over Carl Winchester’s red card in the 2-0 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night.
The midfielder will now miss the visit of Galway United on Friday and the following week’s trip to Sligo Rovers.
Winchester was dismissed for a tackle on Mason Melia early in the second half at Richmond Park, although replays suggested it was not as dangerous as first feared.
Derry boss Tiernan Lynch expressed his frustration at the red card afterwards, stating that “I’ve got to be careful in what I say and how I say it, we have to deal with that and it’s what we do about it.”
Lynch did acknowledge that referee Gavin Colfer spoke to him after full-time to explain his decision. However, a statement from the League of Ireland confirmed that Derry’s submission was rejected by an independent appeal committee.
“In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, Carl Winchester will serve a two-match suspension,” it concluded.
