Derry City sign Scottish midfielder and extend loan of Irish U21 international from Sheffield United

DERRY CITY HAVE been boosted by the signing of Scottish midfielder and former Celtic player Joe Thomson, and the extension of Irish U21 international Stephen Mallon’s loan deal from Sheffield United.

Candystripes: Joe Thomson (left) and Stephen Mallon. Source: Derry City/Inpho.

The Candystripes announced the news this morning, as Declan Devine’s side ramp up preparations for the League of Ireland restart on 31 July.

Thomson, who has lined out for several Scottish Championship sides in recent seasons, last played for Dunfermline, making 38 appearances for the East End Park outfit.

After arriving in Derry last night to meet his new side, the 23-year-old comes to the Brandywell on an 18-month contract.

Meanwhile, Mallon will remain at City until the end of the season.

The U21 star was in glittering form for the club before the campaign was shut down amidst the Covid-19 crisis, and his capture comes as a big coup for Devine — who confirmed that there may be further additions to the squad before the league’s resumption.

“I’m delighted with the business we’ve done today but we still have plenty of irons in the fire,” the boss said.

Getting Stevie’s contract extended is fantastic for us. He’s a talented lad and has a huge future in the game.”

“Lockdown probably came at the wrong time for him as he was absolutely flying, but he looks really sharp in training and I have no doubt Stevie will have a huge role to play for us when we start back up.”

"Joe is quality," he added on his new signing. "He made his senior debut for Celtic aged just 17 and has plenty of experience playing at a good level in Scotland.”

"He’s somebody we’ve had an eye on for a while and was in the same Academy team as Mickey Duffy.

Joe likes to get forward from midfield and he will give us great options in several positions.

Devine continued: "Our midfield looks really strong now -- Jack Malone and Ciaron Harkin have also looked impressive since coming back. Factor in Conor McCormack, Gerardo Bruna and Conor Clifford and we have the options to go with two, three or four in the middle of the park as necessary.”

"We are continuing to look to strengthen in other areas too and I have no doubt we’ll be ready to go at the end of the month."

