Conlon points the way as Meath knock Derry out of the All-Ireland championship

Derry 1-20

Meath 1-24

JAMES CONLON KICKED 0-7 as Meath kept their championship summer alive and ended Derry’s in Saturday’s Round 2B showdown in Celtic Park.

A MAN ON FIRE! 🔥



James Conlon with his 7th score of the game! #DERVMEA clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/7EHmzwTYcm — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) June 13, 2026

After being pegged back by a resurgent Cork in the last round, Meath were eager to recover but faced a tough trip against a Derry team that lost to Armagh in their last game.

The teams were level at 1-9 apiece at half-time. Meath found the net early through their brilliant defender Donal Keogan, yet Derry bounced back with James Sargent bagging an excellent goal.

The opening period ended in drama with referee Sean Hurson producing black cards for Derry’s Conor Doherty and Gareth McKinless, and Meath duo Ronan Ryan and Cian McBride, as both teams began the second half iwth 13 players each.

A Brendan Rogers two-pointer left Derry 1-14 to 1-13 adrift during the third quarter but Meath then made a decisive burst to stretch clear.

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Conloon was outstanding as he finished with seven points, while Keogan hit 1-2, and Jack Flynn and Brian Menton scored 0-3 apiece. Killian Smyth’s late point sealed success for Meath to put them into the Round 3 draw on Monday.

Derry bow out of the championship after a day where Shane McGuigan and Lachlan Murray hit 0-4 each, and James Sargent scored 1-2.

Derry: Shea McGuckin, Padraig McGrogan, Brendan Rogers (0-02 (2p)), Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless (0-01), Eoin McEvoy (0-04), Conor Glass, Dan Higgins, Ethan Doherty, James Sargent (1-02 (1 ’45′)), Ruairi Forbes (0-02), Paul Cassidy, Shane McGuigan (0-04 (2pf)), Lachlan Murray (0-04 (2p)).

Subs: Diarmuid Baker for C Glass, HT; Niall Loughlin for P Cassidy, HT; Niall O’Donnell for D Higgins, 55mins; Sean Young for Forbes, 57mins; Conall Higgins (0-01) for D Baker, 61mins.

Meath: Sean Brennan (0-02 (2pf)), Seamus Lavin, Sean Rafferty, Ronan Ryan, Donal Keogan (1-02), Bryan Menton (0-03, (2p)), Sean Coffey, Cian McBride, Jack Flynn (0-03, (2p)), Jack O’Connor (0-01), Mathew Costello (0-02), Ciaran Caulfield, Jordan Morris (0-02), James Conlon (0-07), Eoghan Frayne (0-01f).

Subs: Killian Smyth (0-01) for R Ryan, 47mins; Charlie O’Connor for B Menton, 56mins; Cathal Hickey for J O’Connor, 62mins; Keith Curtis for J Conlon, 66mins;

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

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