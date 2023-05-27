O'Connell caps memorable display with late equaliser for Monaghan

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
Derry 0-14
Monaghan o-14
KARL O’CONNELL STEPPED up to the mark to spear over a kick in the 76th minute of this thrilling Group 4 opening tie in the All-Ireland round robin to deny Derry both points.
The Oak Leafers had fought back from a position of three points down on the hour mark to go a point ahead through three Shane McGuigan points and one from Ethan Doherty.
After losing the Ulster semi-final, Monaghan manager Vinny Corey left the majority of his veterans on the bench and trusted his hard-running youngsters to give a far better account of themselves.
However, it was 35-year-old O’Connell who once again carried the fight to Derry and put himself in position of equalising right at the very death to cap a sensational game.
More to follow….
Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-9 (5f, 1 x mark), Niall Toner 0-2 (1f), Ciaran McFaul, Ethan Doherty, Lachlan Murray 0-1 each
Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McCarthy 0-3 (1f), Michael Bannigan 0-3 (1f), Shane Carey 0-2, Rory Beggan 0-2 (1f, 1x 45), Karl O’Connell, Conor Boyle, Dessie Ward, Gary Mohan 0-1 each
Derry
1. Odhran Lynch (Magharefelt)
2. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)
5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)
8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)
18. Ciaran McFaul (Glen), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)
10. Niall Toner (Lavey), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)
Subs:
13. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen) for Toner (55)
20. Lachlan Murray (Dersertmartin) for Loughlin (57)
23. Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil) for McGrogan (59)
Monaghan
1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)
2. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton), 4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)
5. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland), 6. Conor Boyle (Clontibret), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)
8. Karl Gallagher (Emyvale), 9. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)
10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross), 11. Michael Bannigan (Annaghmullen), 12. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)
19. Shane Carey (Scotstown), 14. Gary Mohan (Truagh), 15. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
Subs:
20. Darren Hughes (Scotstown) for Mohan (62)
24. Darren McElearney (Drumhowan) for Carey (64)
13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown) for Gallagher (69)
23. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown) for Lavelle (69)
18. Conor McManus (Clontibret) for Ward (74)
Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)