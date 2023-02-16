Despite player revolt, Spain maintain 5-game unbeaten run

SPAIN’S WOMEN’S football team beat Jamaica 3-0 on Thursday to remain unbeaten in five games since a revolt by a host of leading players left them short of star power ahead of the World Cup.

Real Madrid’s Maite Oroz and Esther Gonzalez scored in the first half with Valencia midfielder Fiamma Benitez adding a third after the break to kick-start the Cup of Nations in Australia, which also features the hosts and Czech Republic.

All teams bar the Czechs have qualified for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July-August, with the current four-nation tournament being used as crucial preparation for the showpiece event.

World number seven Spain’s victory at Gosford, north of Sydney, came despite a weakened squad due to a festering dispute between coach Jorge Vilda and 15 top players who have been frozen out since September.

They had complained about issues within the national team that affected their “emotional and personal state” — reportedly the locker-room atmosphere and Vilda’s training methods.

None have featured since the Spanish FA backed the coach, with their places at the World Cup under threat if the differences cannot be resolved.

Despite this Spain are unbeaten in five games since the row exploded, including a 2-0 win over world champions USA to showcase the depth that makes them a serious World Cup contender.

They will play Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan in the group phase of the World Cup.

They were also without injured two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, but dominated early, with the inevitable breakthrough coming after 18 minutes as Oroz pounced on the rebound when Claudia Zornoza’s ferocious shot rattled the crossbar.

Spain doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time when Gonzalez broke free down the left and side-footed past goalkeeper Becky Spencer.

Benitez sealed the win 12 minutes from time with a long-range strike, reinforcing the challenge Jamaica face at the World Cup in a group featuring France, Brazil and one other yet-to-be-decided team.

The Sam Kerr-led Australia play the Czechs later Thursday.

