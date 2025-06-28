Advertisement
Dessie Farrell [file photo].
Dessie Farrell steps down as Dublin manager

Farrell confirmed the news following his side’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Tyrone.
8.40pm, 28 Jun 2025

DESSIE FARRELL HAS announced that he is stepping down as manager of the Dublin footballers.

Farrell confirmed the news to GAA+ following his side’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Tyrone in Croke Park.

More to follow…

