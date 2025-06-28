The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dessie Farrell steps down as Dublin manager
DESSIE FARRELL HAS announced that he is stepping down as manager of the Dublin footballers.
Farrell confirmed the news to GAA+ following his side’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Tyrone in Croke Park.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dessie Farrell Dublin GAA Time to say goodbye