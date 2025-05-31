'It is a hard one to process' - Devastation for Munster following URC exit

MUNSTER BOWED out of the United Rugby Championship most heartbreakingly when they lost a quarter-final in Durban to the Sharks, but coach Ian Costello could not be prouder of his charges.

The Sharks beat Munster after a penalty shoot-out following a 24-24 score at full-time, and then also after 20 minutes of extra time.

“It is a hard one to process,” Costello said. “It is a bit of a blur when the game goes to extra time and then to a kick-off.

“There are two emotions. Initially, I am devastated for the boys for how much they put into this game. They invested so much,” Costello said. “It was exceptional what they did before and in the game. I am unbelievably proud of the fight, character and quality that they showed.”

Costello said that playoff games often come down to a roll of the dice.

“Games like this, away from home, come down to moments, and we came down slightly on the wrong side of the moments. It is as simple as that.

“I want to make a distinction when we talk about a proud performance. I wasn’t just proud of the effort and fight. The quality was there, too.

“The coaches put together a very good plan and, as a result, we were very good in the set pieces. The players implemented the plan, and we scored good tries.

“I don’t want to talk about a glorious defeat,” Costello continued. “There was a lot of quality. We came out on the wrong side of a penalty shootout where the Sharks kicked six out of six, and that is hard to beat.”

Kicker Rory Scannell missed a kick in the shoot-out, but Costello comforted him.

“Sport can be cruel. Rory missed one, but he also nailed a very good second one. I am proud of how he kept us in it.”

Munster have felt the pain before — they lost a few years back in a similar fashion to Toulouse in a European Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

Costello instead wanted to pay respect to retiring Munster legends, Peter O’Mahony, Stephen Archer and Conor Murray.

“They are exceptional people, legends of Munster, and they leave a massive legacy behind,” Costello said. “It will be difficult for us to live up to it, but you want people to leave the jersey in a better place, and that has happened in a big way.

“The challenge is for the emerging guys to live up to it.”