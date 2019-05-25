This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lewandowski scores twice to secure German Cup and help Bayern wrap up domestic double

The Bundesliga champions secured a domestic double after beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal final.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 May 2019, 9:47 PM
24 minutes ago 512 Views No Comments
The Poland international celebrates his first goal in the DFB-Pokal final.
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI’S DOUBLE and a thumping finish from Kingsley Coman ensured Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 3-0 to win the DFB-Pokal and complete a domestic double in Niko Kovac’s first season.

Having secured a seventh straight Bundesliga title last time out, Bayern went ahead against a resilient Leipzig – featuring in their first ever major final – thanks to Lewandowski’s wonderful 29th-minute header.

Things would have been different if not for Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who on his return from injury pulled off a pair of fantastic stops to deny Yussuf Poulsen and Emil Forsberg.

Thiago Alcantara passed up a golden chance to extend the lead, but his miss mattered little as Coman made sure of Bayern’s first domestic double in three years before Lewandowski’s delicate chip rounded off a fine day for Kovac’s side.

