Diarmuid Barron signs new Munster contract

DIARMUID BARRON HAS signed a new contract with Munster, keeping him at the province until 2028.

The hooker has played 97 times for Munster, scoring 12 tries.

Advertisement

Barron has also captained the province in 13 competitive fixtures, and was part of the URC winning side of 2023.

The 27-year-old debuted for Munster in September 2018 – the same year he joined the Munster Academy.

Barron came through at Cashel RFC and Rockwell College.

This season, Barron has featured 10 times under Clayton McMillan, starting seven games.

Barron has represented Ireland at U20 level, and been part of Emerging Ireland and Ireland A squads. He is included in the Ireland XV squad who will face England A at Thomond Park on Friday week.