The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Diarmuid Barron signs new Munster contract
DIARMUID BARRON HAS signed a new contract with Munster, keeping him at the province until 2028.
The hooker has played 97 times for Munster, scoring 12 tries.
Barron has also captained the province in 13 competitive fixtures, and was part of the URC winning side of 2023.
The 27-year-old debuted for Munster in September 2018 – the same year he joined the Munster Academy.
Barron came through at Cashel RFC and Rockwell College.
This season, Barron has featured 10 times under Clayton McMillan, starting seven games.
Barron has represented Ireland at U20 level, and been part of Emerging Ireland and Ireland A squads. He is included in the Ireland XV squad who will face England A at Thomond Park on Friday week.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Diarmuid Barron Munster Pen to Paper Rugby