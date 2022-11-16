Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 November 2022
Advertisement

Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball sold at auction for €2.3 million

The Argentina captain scored two unforgettable goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup.

1 hour ago 1,156 Views 1 Comment
The football was used by Diego Maradona to score the ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England.
The football was used by Diego Maradona to score the ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England.
Image: Matt Alexander/PA

DIEGO MARADONA’S “HAND of God” ball has been sold at auction for €2.3 million (£2m).

Argentina captain Maradona scored two unforgettable goals in the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup to beat England at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Maradona controversially punched the opener beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton – which the referee allowed to stand – before scoring a superb individual effort, later voted ‘Goal of the Century’.

The Argentina playmaker, who died aged 60 in November 2020, claimed his contentious opening goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”.

Gary Lineker, the 1986 Golden Boot winner, halved the deficit late on with his sixth goal of the tournament.

England, though, were knocked out of the tournament after losing 2-1, with Argentina going on to become world champions following victory over West Germany in the final.

Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, who took charge of the tie at the Estadio Azteca, owned the ball, which was sold by Graham Budd Auctions on Wednesday, with the initial estimate having been between €2.85m and €3.4m (£2.5-3m).

Maradona’s shirt from the match, which belonged to England midfielder Steve Hodge, fetched a record-breaking €8.1m (£7.1m) at auction in May, having only been expected to achieve around €4.6m (£4m).

Auctioneer Budd, who specialises in sports memorabilia and based in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, far exceeded his personal record sale – which was €480,000 (£420,000) for the Olympic torch from the 1952 Games in Helsinki.

Ahead of the auction, Bin Nasser said he felt it was the right time to share the item with the world and expressed hope the buyer would put it on public display.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Speaking of the handball goal, the Tunisian match official said: “I couldn’t see the incident clearly. The two players, Shilton and Maradona, were facing me from behind.

“As per FIFA’s instructions issued before the tournament I looked to my linesman for confirmation of the validity of the goal – he made his way back to the halfway line indicating he was satisfied that the goal should stand.

“At the end of the match the England head coach Bobby Robson said to me: ‘You did a good job, but the linesman was irresponsible’.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie