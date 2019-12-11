This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Whyte to be reinstated by WBC as mandatory challenger to Wilder-Fury II winner

The British heavyweight contender had been provisionally suspended after a failed drug test.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,075 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4929032
British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte.

THE WORLD BOXING Council (WBC) have lifted Dillian Whyte’s suspension after UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) dropped charges against the British heavyweight.

Whyte was cleared by UKAD last week after initially being charged by the body for testing positive for a banned substance.

The 31-year-old was provisionally stripped of his WBC interim title and status as mandatory challenger to champion Deontay Wilder after beating Oscar Rivas on points in July.

Whyte maintained his unbeaten record with a defeat of Mariusz Wach on the undercard for Anthony Joshua’s successful rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and has now had his mandatory status reinstated.

The WBC says Whyte will be due a title shot sometime before or during February 2021, with Wilder set to face Tyson Fury in a rematch 12 months earlier.

A WBC statement said: “Based on limited but detailed research and information gathering, including the WBC’s consultation with two independent experts, the WBC found that there was no sufficient or conclusive evidence that Whyte intentionally, or even knowingly, ingested a banned substance with the purpose of enhancing his performance in any fashion. 

“In light of the WBC’s own finding and of UKAD’s withdrawal of the claim against Mr Whyte, the WBC has closed its internal investigation.

“The WBC is hereby lifting its provisional suspension and confirming its recognition of Mr Whyte as WBC interim world heavyweight champion.

“Consistent with the WBC board of governors’ ruling at last October’s 57th WBC Annual Convention, interim champion Whyte shall become the mandatory challenger of the division immediately after champion Deontay Wilder’s mandatory defence against current mandatory challenger Tyson Fury, with the mandatory defence against Whyte being due on or about February of 2021.”

- Omni

