ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dingle have five players honoured on the AIB GAA club football team of the year.
Beaten finalists St Brigid’s have four players selected, while there are three from Leinster champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s, two from Ulster winners Scotstown, and St Finbarr’s forward Steven Sherlock completes the team.
The Footballer of the Year nominees are Dingle duo Tom O’Sullivan and Dylan Geaney, and Ruaidhri Fallon from St Brigid’s.
Sherlock and Fallon, along with Scotstown’s Rory Beggan, are the only three previous winners in this awards scheme.
The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Croke Park on Friday 13 March.
St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock and Dingle's Conor Flannery.
James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
After a historic year that ended a 77-year wait and delivered provincial and All-Ireland glory, Daingean Uí Chúis lead the way on the @AIB_GAA Football Club Team of the Year!
Dingle and St Brigid's lead the way in GAA club football team of the year
St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock and Dingle's Conor Flannery.
AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year
1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown) (previous winner in 2024)
2. Damien McArdle (Scotstown)
3. Seán Trundle (St Brigid’s)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5. Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s)
6. Conor Flannery (Dingle)
7. Paul McGrath (St Brigid’s)
8. Mark O’Connor (Dingle)
9. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
11. Conor Hand (St Brigid’s)
12. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
13. Ryan O’Dwyer (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) (previous winner in 2022)
