St Brigid's Ruaidhri Fallon and Dingle's Tom O'Sullivan. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
Stars Of The Show

Dingle and St Brigid's lead the way in GAA club football team of the year

Scotstown, Ballyboden St-Enda’s and St Finbarr’s also have players recognised.
4.14pm, 5 Mar 2026

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dingle have five players honoured on the AIB GAA club football team of the year.

Beaten finalists St Brigid’s have four players selected, while there are three from Leinster champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s, two from Ulster winners Scotstown, and St Finbarr’s forward Steven Sherlock completes the team.

The Footballer of the Year nominees are Dingle duo Tom O’Sullivan and Dylan Geaney, and Ruaidhri Fallon from St Brigid’s.

Sherlock and Fallon, along with Scotstown’s Rory Beggan, are the only three previous winners in this awards scheme.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Croke Park on Friday 13 March.

steven-sherlock-comes-up-against-conor-flannery St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock and Dingle's Conor Flannery. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

*****

AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown) (previous winner in 2024)

2. Damien McArdle (Scotstown)
3. Seán Trundle (St Brigid’s)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s)
6. Conor Flannery (Dingle)
7. Paul McGrath (St Brigid’s) 

8. Mark O’Connor (Dingle)
9. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
11. Conor Hand (St Brigid’s)
12. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

13. Ryan O’Dwyer (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) (previous winner in 2022)

*****

