Here's the Division 1 hurling league quarter-final line-up

THE LINE-UP for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals has been confirmed following this afternoon’s games.
All-Ireland champions Limerick are already into the last four of the competition after their 17-point win over Laois last night.
Kilkenny and Cork both lost today and miss out on making the quarter-finals.
Galway, who lost to Waterford, will face Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford, while Tipperary’s huge win over the Rebels seals a showdown against Dublin.
Munster rivals Clare and Waterford will clash in the final quarter-final game.
All three ties take place next Saturday, 16 March.
Division 1 quarter-finals
Galway v Wexford
Tipperary v Dublin
Clare v Waterford
