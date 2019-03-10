Here's the Division 1 hurling league quarter-final line-up

Davy Fitzgerald celebrates his side's goal against Kilkenny today.

THE LINE-UP for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals has been confirmed following this afternoon’s games.

All-Ireland champions Limerick are already into the last four of the competition after their 17-point win over Laois last night.

Kilkenny and Cork both lost today and miss out on making the quarter-finals.

Galway, who lost to Waterford, will face Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford, while Tipperary’s huge win over the Rebels seals a showdown against Dublin.

Munster rivals Clare and Waterford will clash in the final quarter-final game.

All three ties take place next Saturday, 16 March.

Division 1 quarter-finals

Galway v Wexford

Tipperary v Dublin

Clare v Waterford

