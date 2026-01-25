Sherlock rescues Cork in comeback win over Cavan, Mulroy goal helps Louth past Offaly

Results

Division 2 GAA Football League

Cork 0-24 Cavan 2-17

Offaly 0-19 Louth 1-21

Division 3 Football League

Fermanagh 0-12 1-13 Wexford

Westmeath 2-14 Sligo 1-16

Division 4 Football League

London 0-21 Tipperary 0-21

Antrim 1-15 Carlow 2-16

Wicklow 1-17 Leitrim 2-13

****

STEVEN SHERLOCK RESCUED Cork as he swung over a two-point free in the 69th minute to cap off a comeback Division 2 league victory over Cavan.

Cork overcame their second-half struggles to score eight points without reply in the last ten minutes – Sherlock coming off the bench to score a pair of two-pointers, Mark Cronin converting two frees, while Seán McDonnell and Chris Óg Jones chipped in with one apiece. That helped them wipe away Cavan’s advantage and claim the points in this opening round encounter.

Dermot McCabe’s side had looked on the brink of success after a brilliant third quarter performance that saw them go from two points down at the break, 0-13 to 1-8, to five points clear in the 53rd minute, 2-15 to 0-16.

Ciarán Brady (Arva) had cut through to slam home a goal in the 45th minute, while Dara McVeety brought his tally for the day to 1-4 and Gearoid McKiernan grabbed three second-half points. Their lead was swelled further when Paddy Lynch nailed a two-point free in the 59th minute, awarded after Cork had only two players back in defence.

But Cavan failed to score in the remainder of the action with Cork’s substitutes impacting greatly, Ian Maguire impressing at midfield and Dara Sheedy an energetic presence in attack, allied to the scoring touch provided by Sherlock.

Advertisement

Cork's Sean McDonnell is challenged by Jason McLoughlin, Ryan Donohue and Paddy Meade of Cavan. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Cork were ahead by two at the interval, Brian Hurley swinging over a two-pointer from play on the cusp of half-time. McVeety palmed to the net for Cavan in the 17th minute as he started brightly, while Cronin and McDonnell impressed in the scoring stakes for Cork.

The home side’s accuracy deserted them for a large chunk of the second half as Cavan gained a firm grip on the match. When it mattered Cork made the crucial interventions though, John Cleary’s side claiming a vital early win.

Elsewhere in Division 2, Louth got off the mark with a five-point win away to Offaly at O’Connor Park.

Sam Mulroy’s 47th-minute goal moved Louth three points clear as the 2025 Leinster champions broke the resistance of the gutsy hosts.

And their experience told as they secured a first league victory with Gavin Devlin at the helm: ‘Horse’ came out on top against his former Louth counterpart Mickey Harte, now in charge of Offaly alongside Declan Kelly.

Sam Mulroy (file photo). James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Offaly held the upper hand on the scoreboard for much of the opening period, with Dan Molloy and Ciarán Murphy kicking two-point scores. Craig Lennon led the Louth scoring charge, but they trailed 0-14 to 0-11 at the break.

Two-pointers from Conor Early and Lennon helped the pendulum swing before Mulroy’s goal, and the Wee county pushed on for a 1-21 to 0-19 triumph. They host Cork next in a top of the table clash.

Meanwhile in Division 3, Wexford and Westmeath opened their respective campaigns with wins.

Wexford beat Fermanagh on the road, with Gavin Sheehan raising the only green flag of the game in their 1-13 to 0-12 victory at Brewster Park. Sean Nolan finished as Wexford’s top scorer with 0-6 (4 frees), while Darragh McGurn and Conor Love combined for the same tally for Declan Bonner’s Fermanagh.

Related Reads Andrew Murnin shines with goal as Armagh beat Monaghan by 12 points Jim McGuinness: 'I don't listen to those people. Most of them have never coached at inter-county level' Kildare fight back with late scores to grab draw with Tyrone in Omagh

Westmeath squeezed past Sligo by the minimum, substitute Shane Corcoran the matchwinner at the death as it finished 2-14 to 2-16 at Cusack Park. Jonathan Lynam scored both of Westmeath’s goals in the first half as they carved out a 2-9 to 0-7 interval lead which laid the platform for success.

It was a positive league start for Mark McHugh in the Westmeath hot-seat, with Dessie Sloyan and Eamonn O’Hara in charge of Sligo.

Carlow win on the road (file photo). Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

And in Division 4, Joe Murphy’s Carlow and Oisin McConville’s Wicklow kicked off with wins while London and Tipperary played out a 0-21 apiece draw in Ruislip.

Carlow beat Antrim on the road, with Niall Roche and Chris Blake (penalty) scoring the crucial quick-fire goals in the first half.

Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson nailed a late two-pointer to snatch victory against Leitrim in Aughrim. Jackson finished with eight points, while Eoin Darcy scored Wicklow’s goal from a penalty.

And Cian Smith got Tipperary out of jail with a last-gasp two-pointer which forced a draw in London.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy

*****