Monaghan on verge of Division 1 return as promotion race approaches thrilling finale

Division 2 Football Results

Monaghan 1-29 Meath 1-20

Cavan 0-22 Roscommon 0-20

Cork 1-23 Louth 0-18

Down 1-26 Westmeath 0-28

IT TELLS A tale of Monaghan’s excellence this season that the 1-29 they put on the board in Navan wasn’t even their highest tally of the campaign.

New manager Gabriel Bannigan has got a sweet tune out of his inherited panel who hit Meath hard and early to secure the win that has left them on the brink of an immediate return to Division 1.

The Farney fell out of the top flight last year after a decade there and are guaranteed to go back up if they secure a draw or better at home to Down next weekend.

They travelled to Navan aware of Meath’s strong form but hit the interval leading by 15 points and looked every bit a Division 1 team as they overwhelmed Meath with their speed and power.

Andrew Woods hit Monaghan’s only goal while captain Micheal Bannigan finished with eight points, one more than substitute Jack McCarron.

Stephen O’Hanlon was their standout forward and he clipped four points from play, the same tally as goalkeeper Rory Beggan who converted two long-range frees.

Interestingly, Beggan was one of the few ‘keepers all weekend who continued to join in his team’s attacks despite the rules tweak which has taken away the possibility of a 12-v-11 overload.

Beggan was involved in setting up two first-half points as Monaghan hit the interval with a 1-20 to 0-8 lead.

Meath were a little better with the wind and they scored three two-pointers after the break, as well as a palmed goal from captain Eoghan Frayne.

But the closest they got to Monaghan was 10 points in that period. The only downside for Monaghan was injuries suffered by defenders Killian Lavelle (dislocated shoulder) and Louis Kelly (hamstring).

All is not lost for Meath who can still potentially secure promotion next weekend if they beat Louth away.

That’s as a result of Cavan’s fourth win on the spin, thanks in part to late points from Dara McVeety and Sean McEvoy.

The Breffni are now level on eight points with Roscommon and Meath, two behind Monaghan.

Cavan required a powerful second-half performance to ignite their own promotion bid as they trailed by 0-9 to 0-11 at half-time.

Gearoid McKiernan, back this season for Cavan, was terrific again and finished with six points, including one two-pointer.

McVeety and Cormac O’Reilly split eight points evenly between them while Cian Madden’s three points were important also.

Cork’s Leeside win over Louth has left them secure in the mid table though Ger Brennan’s Louth are now level with Down, with only pointless Westmeath below them.

Cork leapfrogged the Wee County in the table thanks in part to eight points from Mark Cronin while Colm O’Callaghan struck 1-1 for the Rebels.

Cork were 0-15 to 0-4 up at half-time and were 15 points clear at one stage though Louth rallied with the wind in the second-half. Sam Mulroy kicked an impressive 0-11 for the visitors, a haul that comprised five two-pointers.

Meanwhile, Adam Crimmins’ struck the winning point for Down on Saturday in their home defeat of Westmeath.

The half-time substitute’s second point of the game, a fisted effort in the closing moments, clinched a badly needed win for the Tailteann Cup holders.

Monaghan scorers: Micheal Bannigan 0-8 (1tp, 0-2f, 0-1m), Jack McCarron 0-7 (2 tp, 2f), Stephen O’Hanlon 0-4, Rory Beggan 0-4 (2 tpf), Andrew Woods 1-0, Gary Mohan 0-2 (tp), Conor McCarthy 0-2, Ryan McAnespie 0-1, Ciaran McNulty 0-1.

Meath scorers: Eoghan Frayne 1-6 (0-3f, 1 tpf), Jordan Morris 0-4 (1f), Ruairi Kinsella 0-4 (2 tp), Aaron Lynch 0-2 (0-1m), Jack Kinlough 0-2, Jack Flynn 0-1, Bryan Menton 0-1.

MONAGHAN

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

3. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)

5. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown)

17. Louis Kelly (Truagh Gaels)

2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

18. Gary Mohan (Truagh Gaels)

9. Micheal McCarville (Scotstown)

22. Ryan McAnespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)

11. Micheal Bannigan ( (Aughnamullen – Captain)

12. Ciaran McNulty (Iniskeen)

13. David Garland (Donaghmoyne)

14. Andrew Woods (Iniskeen)

10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carraig Mhachaire Rois)

SUBS

6. Kieran Duffy (Latton) for Lavelle (6)

15. Jack McCarron (Scotstown) for Kelly (18)

20. Dessie Ward (Ballybay) for McAnespie (52)

21. Joel Wilson (Aughnamullen) for Garland (62)

19. Darren Hughes (Scotstown) for Mohan (67)

MEATH

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

4. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

3. Sean Rafferty (Na Fianna)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

26. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany)

21. Sean Ryan (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

8. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)

9. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

22. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)

11. Jack Kinlough (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt)

24. Cian McBride (St Ultan’s)

15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – Captain)

SUBS

5. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor) for Sean Ryan (h/t)

20. Aaron Lynch (Trim) for McBride (h/t)

12. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin for Curtis (47)

14. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna) for Harkin (64)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).