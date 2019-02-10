This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Longford go top of Division 3, Leitrim and Derry continue their 100% starts

Berry picks off Carlow in Division 3 clash at Dr Cullen Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 5:58 PM
34 minutes ago 1,282 Views 3 Comments
Padraic Davis and Longford are top of Division 3 (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Padraic Davis and Longford are top of Division 3 (file photo).
Padraic Davis and Longford are top of Division 3 (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

National Football League Division 3

  • Offaly 2-8 Louth 2-10
  • Laois 2-18 Sligo 2-10
  • Carlow 0-9 Longford 1-11

National Football League Division 4

  • Waterford 1-8 Derry 2-12
  • Wicklow 2-8 Limerick 1-6
  • London 2-11 Wexford 0-8
  • Leitrim 0-14 Antrim 1-10

LONGFORD BOOSTED THEIR promotion push as they moved to the top of Division 3 with a five-point victory in Carlow.

Connor Berry’s goal in the 60th minute tilted the balance of a tight contest in the visitors’ favour and handed Turlough O’Brien’s men their first defeat of the campaign.

It edged Longford into a 1-9 to 0-8 lead and they closed out their win with late points from Darren Gallagher and Daniel Mimnagh.

Laois and Louth both remain hot on their heels at the business end of Division 3 and are just one point off the top after their respective wins against Sligo and Offaly on Sunday.

Stephen Attride and Donie Kingston struck for two goals in the space of six second-half winners as Laois ran out winners by eight points at O’Moore Park, Barry Gorman’s two goals proving little more than a consolation for the visitors.

And there was heartbreak in Tullamore as Offaly, who led by six points with 20 minutes to play, suffered an agonising defeat against Louth — a last-gasp own goal off the boot of Declan Hogan handing Louth a two-point win.

In Division 4, Leitrim trailed Antrim 1-6 to 0-6 at the break but battled back to win by a point and continue their 100% start to the campaign.

They’re joined at the top by Derry who beat Waterford in Sunday’s early throw-in, while there were also wins for both Wicklow and London.

